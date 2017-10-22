Who’s leading in Miss Earth 2017 medal tally?

CANDIDATES from Peru, Philippines, and Vietnam are leading in the medal standing for the Miss Earth 2017 beauty pageant.



Misses Peru and Philippines have each won gold and silver medals based on the official medal tally of the environment-driven pageant. Miss Vietnam has won gold and bronze medals.

Candidates in the environment-driven beauty contest are awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during pre-pageant activities on long gown, swimsuit, talent, and resorts wear competitions.

Lorraine Schuck, executive vice president of Carousel Productions, organizer of the annual beauty contest, said that pre-pageant activities are only part of the total criteria in judging the girls. “It’s still anyone’s game.”

In second place are delegates from Cook Islands, Cyprus, and Pakistan with one gold medal each.

Miss USA is at No. 3 with silver and bronze medals. Fourth place is Misses Costa Rica, Mauritius, and Switzerland with silver medals each while at No. 5 are the candidates from Ethiopia, Russia, Nigeria, and Ukraine.

At the talent competition for Group 3 held at the Versailles Palace in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, Miss Cyprus Artemis Charalambous was awarded gold medal. The silver medal went to Miss Cook Islands Mona Taio, and bronze, Miss Vietnam Le Thi Ha Thu.

In the swimsuit competition for Group 2, Miss Philippines Karen Ibasco won gold medal. Miss Peru Karen Rojas notched a silver medal while Miss Russia Lada Akimova won bronze.

In a separate swimsuit competition for Group 3 held at the Pontefino Estates in Batangas City recently, the gold medal went to Miss Puerto Rico Karla Victoria Aponte; Miss Switzerland Sarah Laura Peyrel, silver; and Miss USA Andreia Gibau, bronze.

Winners of special awards were Miss Ukraine Diana Mironenko, Miss Pontefino Hotel; Miss Northern Ireland Maire Lynch, Miss Pontefino Estates; and Miss Puerto Rico, Miss JACMI.

The grand finals of the Miss Earth 2017 beauty pageant will be held at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Nov 4.

