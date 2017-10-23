Asian Youth bowling

The 19th Asian Youth Bowling Championships swings into action today with two golds up for grabs in the boys and girls singles competitions at the newly-renovated Coronado Lanes inside the EDSA Starmall in Mandaluyong.



Hostilities open at 9:30 a.m. with the single girls event followed by the boys singles event at 12:30 p.m. in the tournament organized by the Philippine Bowling Federation and sanctioned by the Asian Bowling Federation and World Bowling, the world governing body for the sport.

PBF president Steve Hontiveros thanked Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez “for allowing the federation the use of the PSC’s Kegel Flex oiling machine for the Asian Youth Championships so that our tournament meets world-class standards.”

Playing on their home turf, Filipino keglers, who have been practicing on the 38-lane bowling center for nearly a month now, hope to surpass the country’s performance two years ago when the PH bets went home with two silver and two bronze medals in Macau.

Aiming to make their presence felt in the girls event are Bea Hernandez, younger sister of of former junior standout Enzo Hernandez, Nina de Vera, R-Joy Daval Santos and Daphne Custodio in the tournament sponsored by the PSC, Boysen Paints, Prima Pasta, Cebuana Lhuillier, F.R. Sevilla Industrial & Development Corp., Promax, Vectron Trade Corp. and Amstar Co. Inc.

