Iloilo bridge may fall down

ILOLO CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has warned that an old bridge in Janiuay town, Iloilo province is in danger of collapsing.



Al Fruto, DPWH assistant regional director for Western Visayas, explained that the excessive quarrying from the Suage River is causing erosion and damaging the slope protection.

Fruto met with Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Sr. and key officials of the provincial government to implement immediate solutions to avert the bridge’s collapse.

Equipment both from DPWH and Iloilo Provincial Engineer’s Office has started to divert the flow of the river’s current.

“This is only our temporary solution,” Fruto said.

The long term solution is to remove the old bridge, which was damaged when super typhoon Yolanda hit last November 2013. However, there is no clearance from DPWH yet. (Tara Yap)

