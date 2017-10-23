Laguna, Bulacan win badminton matches

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

ILOCOS SUR – Badminton bets from Laguna and Bulacan hurdled their assignments yesterday at the start of the competition in the 2017 Batang Pinoy Luzon leg at the Bantay badminton court here.



Roy Angelo Pedron of Laguna shone in the boys’ 13-15 singles with a 21-3, 21-8 whipping of Jazphel Centino, even as Charles Bagasbas of Pila, Laguna turned back Francis Amora of Ramon Isabela, 21-8, 13-21, 21-12.

Jeff Alissandro Cruz of Malolos, Bulacan, meanwhile, wasted no time in disposing of Rodolfo Loyola III of Silang, Cavite, 21-2, 21-4, to join teammate John Javier Manalansan and Charles Alcarpio in the winning column.

Manalansan demolished Peter Joseph Aguirre of Pasig, 21-7, 21-4, even as Alcarpio scuttled Philip Brian Eugenio of Tarlac, 21-9, 21-6.

John Paul Barandino, another Bulakeño who represents San Jose Del Monte, also made his province proud with a 21-16, 21-18 win over Noel Hernandez of Sta. Rosa, Laguna. All winners advance in the Round of 64.

At the Caoayan covered court, 15-year-old Joshua Balane dropped 17 points as Pasig blasted San Ildefonso, 84-73, for its first win in Pool A of the two-group boys’ basketball eliminations.

In contrast, Naga City won by default over Antipolo in Pool B. The top two teams from each of the four-team bracket will advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, four gold medals are at stake in the ongoing rapid chess tournament at the Baluarte Function Hall.

