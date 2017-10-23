‘Paolo’ out but ITCZ affecting PH

Typhoon “Paolo” (international name “Lan”) has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility and will no longer affect any part of the country.



Paolo left the PAR early yesterday morning and was spotted at 1,345 kilometers east-northeast of Basco, Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Paolo has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 225 kph, moving north-northeast at 30 kph towards Japan.

PAGASA said the intertropical convergence zone, a breeding ground for tropical cyclones, will be the prevailing weather system today. It is currently affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate and at times heavy rain showers due to thunderstorms will be felt over Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, and Palawan.

PAGASA said possible light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may cause flooding or landslides, strong winds, and lightning in these areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

