PBA: Ginebra a win away from title

by Jonas Terrado

Game Wednesday (Philippine Arena)

7 p.m. – Meralco vs Ginebra

BOCAUE, Bulacan – Greg Slaughter and LA Tenorio made up for their disappearing acts the last time and pulled Barangay Ginebra San Miguel within earshot of giving its legion of fans another championship celebration.



Slaughter joined hands with import Justin Brownlee in a key breakaway while Tenorio was consistent from the start as Ginebra overcame Meralco’s comeback from an 18-point first half deficit for an 85-74 victory last night to take a 3-2 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals at the Philippine Arena here.

A championship series record of 36,445 fans came to watch as Slaughter and Brownlee made a decisive run that turned what was a tight contest bridging the third and fourth periods into a lopsided score that put Ginebra a win shy of retaining its title in the season-ending conference.

The 7-foot Slaughter had 17 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks in his first start in the series following a six-point production in Friday’s 85-83 defeat while Tenorio, who went scoreless in that same contest, also finished with 17 points while adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Brownlee maintained his consistent play in the finals with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Ginebra, which can close it out with a victory Wednesday at the same venue.

“It’s just a grindout battle. I thought we take away some of their strengths and we were able to get some of ours,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Best Import Allen Durham had 27 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, scoring 11 in the third that saw the Bolts erase a 33-15 deficit in the second to gain the lead twice, the last at 62-61 on Cliff Hodge’s basket with 2:35 left in the same quarter.

But bullstrong American was held to just three points as Ginebra ganged up on him in the post. It didn’t help that Meralco saw another lack of offensive production from Jared Dillinger and Chris Newsome, who combined for just 11 points.

Newsome fouled out with 3:31 left while Dillinger shot 2-of-12 from the field while also dealing with foul trouble.

Newsome’s second and last field goal – a jumper with 6:27 remaining – brought Meralco within four, 74-70. Brownlee responded by converting a three-point play off a Bolts turnover, Slaughter hit two free throws plus a tip-in to give Ginebra an 81-70 lead, 4:32 to play.

Durham and Slaughter scored a free throw each, then Tenorio put the icing on the cake with a basket, 2:32 left, to make it 84-71.

Scores:

GINEBRA 85 – Brownlee 20, Slaughter 17, Tenorio 17, Devance 12, Aguilar 8, Thompson 5, Caguioa 4, Ferrer 2.

MERALCO 74 – Durham 27, Lanete 11, Hugnatan 8, Caram 7, Hodge 6, Dillinger 6, Newsome 5, Amer 4, Tolomia 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 21-15; 42-35; 66-62; 85-74.

