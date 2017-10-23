Russia: No strings attached

Russia is sincere in helping the Philippines, its ambassador to Manila assured Saturday.

Ambassador Igor Khovaev also assured that there is no hidden agenda behind its donation of military equipment to the country.



“Please don’t worry. We Russians have no hidden agenda. If we extend our help to you, we are doing that with sincere wishes. We have no hidden agenda and no political conditionalities,” said Khovaev during a media briefing aboard Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev which is here to deliver the donated military equipment.

“Just to illustrate my point of view, we are also ready to discuss the possibility of transfer of Russian military technologies to your country to help build your own defense industry,” he added.

Khovaev lauded the government for liberating Marawi City. “I would like to take this opportunity also to congratulate all of you on the liberation of the City of Marawi in Mindanao. We are together with you,” he said.

The envoy, however, said that “this fight will take a lot of efforts.”

“According to our own experience of fighting terrorism, we fully understand that such struggle requires not only military needs. Of course, it is absolutely indispensable but it is not enough to eradicate terrorism,” he said.

Khovaev said that fields in social, economic, cultural, ideological, educational, and many other measures is absolutely required. “So we know that for sure, on the basis of our own experience, that’s why I’m saying again, we are ready to discuss with our Philippine partners any options regarding this field,” he said. (Analou de Vera)

