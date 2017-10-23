Tennis course

The Australian Tennis Professional Coaches Association (ATPCA) will hold a five-day training course for Filipino tennis coaches next month aimed at further improving the level of teaching and at the same time boost the sport here.



Presented by MCTA (Macs Crankit Tennis Academy of Australia) coach Patricia Concon-Puzon, the ATPCA Graduate Pro course is designed to educate and develop participants to a standard where they are able to professionally coach junior and adult groups from beginner to intermediate standard.

“The Philippines deserves the best. The ATPCA is a tool for all the aspirants to learn and be confident,” said Concon-Puzon, a former mainstay of the Philippine team and member of the ATPCA.

The course, set Nov. 3-7 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite, serves as a practical “hands on” qualification course for a new, trainee or developing tennis coach.

Backers of the event are the Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Pada, the MCTA, the ATPCA, Slazenger, ACell and the Orchard GCC.

“This marks the first time that such a program is held here where coaching jobs from the ATPCA also awaits the graduates,” said director Bobby Mangunay.

