UCBL: Diliman, Olivarez seek Final 4 slots

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – Olivarez vs U of Batangas

2 p.m. – Diliman vs Lyceum-Batangas

Diliman College and Olivarez College take on separate rivals today, both determined to complete the Final Four cast in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Sea Lions gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Olivarez College, riding high on a five-game winning streak, gets the immediate crack at 12 noon against eliminated University of Batangas, which only has a win to show in 10 matches.

“We know what’s at stake and it’s just a matter of getting the job done,” said Sea Lions coach Mike Saguiguit. “The guys have been playing true to my expectations and I’m just hoping that they can sustain our winning ways.”

Diliman College, tied at third spot with Olivarez College with similar 7-3 marks, can realize its own bid at 2 p.m. when it takes on Lyceum-Batangas (2-7), another also-ran squad.

The Blue Dragons are raring to bounce back following a 64-57 loss to the Sea Lions last Thursday when they struggled to hit the mark in the final canto, coming up with just six points much to the dismay of Bajar.

Senegalese center Adama Diakhite groped for form against Olivarez College’s stymieing defense, missing 10 of his 16 shots from the field and hardly making his presence felt in the stretch that exposed a big chink in Diliman College’s armor.

“I’ve been telling my local players, time and again, that we cannot just rely on Adama. They have to do their part especially on the offensive end. We cannot afford to be predictable in executing our offensive sets,” stressed Bajar.

The Sea Lions are expected to lean on another balanced attack, with Paulo Castro, Vin Begaso, Dwight Saguiguit and Noy Bermudes doing most of the damage.

The Brahmans, foiled by the Sea Lions 91-78 last Sept. 23, are eager to earn some measure of revenge, with Cameroonian Raoul Yemeli tipped to assert his dominance down low. (Jerome Lagunzad)

Related

comments