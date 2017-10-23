Warriors clobber UP, keep hopes alive

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – UE vs La Salle

4 p.m. – UST vs Adamson

There was no stopping University of the East star Alvin Pasaol last night. Not University of the Philippines counterpart Paul Desiderio and not even leg cramps.



The 6-foot-3 Pasaol poured 14 of his 32 points in the final quarter to lead the Warriors past the Maroons, 73-64, yesterday in the UAAP Season 80 basketball tourney at The Arena in San Juan City.

It was the third win in its last four matches for UE, which improved to 3-7, two games behind host Far Eastern University (5-5) in the race for the fourth – and final playoff – spot.

“Habang may buhay, may pag-asa,” said UE coach Derrick Pumaren. “Until there’s a fourth team that makes it, then we still have a shot at it. We just have to stay positive in the things that are going on our way.”

There were other UE heroes.

Mark Olayon flirted with a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while guards Philip Manalang and Mark Maloles hit crucial buckets.

Still, it was Pasaol who shone brightest.

The former Holy Cross of Davao standout buried his fifth triple that gave UE a 68-58 lead. He returned from a bout with cramps to complete a three-point play off a Gelo Vito foul that proved to be the dagger that killed UP’s hopes.

UP rookie Juan Gomez de Liaño tallied a team-high 22 points while elder brother Javi collected 17 points and 11 rebounds but the Maroons sorely missed the usual numbers from Desiderio who had eight points on 3-of-18 shooting from the field.

Earlier, NU eliminated University of Santo Tomas from playoff contention, 91-83, thanks to a strong performance in the second half.

Senegalese center Issa Gaye and big man Matt Salem took turns in delivering the goods while co-skipper J-Jay Alejandro provided the stability down the stretch to help the Bulldogs overcome an upset-conscious Growling Tigers crew.

The Bulldogs stopped a two-game losing skid despite missing the presence of coach Jamike Jarin, who served a one-game suspension after being tossed out during their 85-72 loss to the Final Four-bound Ateneo Blue Eagles last Wednesday.

The Tigers suffered their 10th straight loss.

Scores:

NU 91 – Gaye 22, Salem 22, Alejandro 10, Abatayo 10, Joson 7, Mosqueda 5, Bartlett 5, Yu 5, Diputado 3, Aquino 2, Tibayan 0, Morido 0, Cauilan 0.

UST 83 – Akomo 16, Lee 15, De Guzman 14, Caunan 11, Faundo 8, Sta. Ana 6, Huang 6, Escalambre 3, Basibas 2, Soriano 2, Romero 0, Macasaet 0.

Quarters: 24-21, 40-43, 69-61, 91-83.

UE 73 – Pasaol 32, Olayon 11, Derige 9, Manalang 7, Maloles 5, Varilla 4, Acuno 3, Bartolome 2, Connner 0, Gagate 0.

UP 64 – Gomez de Liano Ju 22, Gomez de Liano Ja 17, Desiderio 8, Manzo 7, Vito 4, Romero 4, Ouattara 2, Lim 0, Webb 0, Ricafort 0, Jaboneta 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 36-28, 48-47, 73-64.

