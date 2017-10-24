3-day holiday declared for ASEAN summit in November

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Workers and students in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Pampanga can look forward to rest and recreation next month following a three-day holiday proclamation issued by Malacañang.



Malacañang has issued Proclamation No. 332 declaring Nov. 13 to 15 as special non-working days in the selected areas due to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and related meetings.

The holiday declaration, contained in the proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, was made upon the recommendation of the summit organizers.

“Various activities directly connected with the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, to be attended by ASEAN leaders and ASEAN Dialogue Partners, will be held in the NCR and Clark Field, Pampanga,” the proclamation read.

“The ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Council has recommended that 13-15 November 2017 be declared as special (non-working) days in the NCR, and the Provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga, as these areas will be directly affected by the said activities,” it added.

The Philippines holds this year’s rotating chairmanship of the ASEAN. It chairmanship coincides with the 50th anniversary of the group in 2017.

When the regional leaders meet next month, President Duterte recently said they intend to reaffirm commitment to advancing inclusive innovation-led growth, strengthening the region’s resiliency, and promoting ASEAN as a global player and a model of regionalism. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments