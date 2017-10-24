Comedian held for kissing, groping casino employee

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

A COMEDIAN was arrested by police after he allegedly kissed and groped an employee of Okada Manila Sunday afternoon in Parañaque City.



Senior Superintendent Victor Rosete, chief of Parañaque police, identified the suspect as Ronie Arana aka “Atak,” 45, a performer and TV personality, of New Manila, Quezon City.

A police report said that Arana was arrested based on the complaint of Mark Christian Macavinta, 21, bell attendant at Okada Manila, and resident of Santa Mesa, Manila.

Initial investigation disclosed that Macavinta assisted Arana to his complimentary room at Room 725 of Okada Manila around 2:40 p.m. when the suspect closed the door and hugged the victim.

The report said Arana then started kissing Macavinta but the victim struggled to push the suspect.

Arana then groped Macavinta, the report added, but the victim escaped and reported the incident to security personnel, until the suspect was arrested.

Sr. Supt. Rosete said Arana came from Bacolod and went directly to Okada Manila to play casino prior to the incident.

He added the suspect was not drunk.

Arana was brought to Parañaque police headquarters and a case for acts of lasciviousness will be filed against him.

Aside from performing in comedy bars, Arana has appeared in several films and was part of a television show every Sunday.

Related

comments