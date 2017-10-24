Duterte to communists: Kindly stop killings

Dismayed by the deadly attacks on government troops, President Duterte said he was not yet ready to resume the stalled peace negotiations with the communist group.



The President instead called on the communist rebels to put an end to their killings, asking them if they wanted to sustain the fight for another 50 years.

“I’m not ready to say that we are ready for the talks again. But I would like to just make this plea: Kindly stop killing,” Duterte said during his visit to Bacolod City last Sunday.

“Ako, sabi nila na extrajudicial killings. Well, how about you? You’ve been killing people left and right and soldiers even going home,” he added.

The President lamented that the government and the communists have been killing each other for half a century, wondering about the real intention of the rebels.

“I just would want to address myself to the communists. Are we going to fight again for another 50 years?” he asked.

“It took us 50 years then and now. Kaya tinatanong ko kayo, ano bang gusto niyo? You want to fight your fellow Filipinos for another 50 years?” Duterte said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

