La Union archers shine in B. Pinoy

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

VIGAN CITY – La Union was on target yesterday, winning six archery golds while Dasmariñas, Cavite captured four gold medals in rapid chess in the 2017 Batang Pinoy Luzon leg in separate venues here.



At the San Ildefonso Central School, Francine Sophia Navor Geriemee Ranchez starred for La Union in the Qualifying Round and Olympic Run with two gold medals apiece.

Eleven-year-old Francine Sophia, a grade 5 student of Lorma Colleges of San Juan, topped the bowman girls after scoring 322 and 313 points for a 635 total in the 30-meter distance event. She followed it up by outsmarting Sofia Kyran Manuel of Makati in the Olympic Round.

Ranchez also brought home two golds in the yeoman boys and the Olympic Round.

Frances Alexa Navor, the seven-yearold younger sister of Francine Sophia, avenged her silver medal finish in the yeoman girls (20-meter) behind teammate Carleen Sophia Flores by taking the Olympic Round gold against the same foe.

Daniel Quizon, Kylen Joy Mordido, Jerlyn Mae San Diego and Michael Concio Jr. all retained the titles they won in last year’s Tagum City edition over equally talented opponents to become the first medalists in this weeklong multisport event held at the Balwarte Function Hall.

Quizon, a 15-year-old high school student of Dasmariñas National High School, ruled the boys’ 15-under by winning all his seven matches for 7 points, besting Makati’s Christian Mark Daluz and Solano’s Eric Labog Jr. with identical 5 points.

Mordido, likewise, swept the seven-round event in the girls’ 15-under ahead of Aleck Saniego of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan and Kristine Flores of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, who posted similar 5 points.

Also finishing unscathed was Michael Concio Jr. in the boys’ 12-under with 7 points, with Nueva Vizcaya’s Jan Clifford Labog (6 points) and Malolos City’s Jeremiah Luis Cruz (5 points) settling for silver and bronze, respectively.

San Diego, for her part, faced stiff competition in the girls’ 12-under by finishing with 6 points on four wins and two draws.

