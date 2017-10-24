More outstanding active directors

BRILLANTE & LAV – Yesterday, Highspeed named Mike de Leon, Joel Lamangan, Peque Gallaga, and Laurice Guillen four outstanding active directors.



Of course, there are many more, starting with Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz. Too bad that they are more appreciated and honored abroad than here. Think Cannes, Berlin, and Venice –the three top international film festivals.

Hopefullly, in time, the Filipino audience will learn to watch their masterpieces.

•

MORE & MORE – Here are more outstanding active directors and some of their fine films – as they come to mind.

Chito Roño – His “The Ghost Bride” (Kim Chiu) is showing soon. Think “Dekada ‘70” and “Bata Bata, Paano Ka Ginawa?”, both topbilled by Vilma Santos.

Olive Lamasan – She made three outstanding films shot abroad: “Milan,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” and “Sana Maulit Muli,” shot in San Francisco.

Joey Reyes – Showing soon is his “Spirit of the Glass.” He’s behind the controversial – and acclaimed – “Live Show,” shown in Berlin.

Mel Chionglo – Quiet and unassuming, but he made such powerful films as “Playgirl” and “Bomba Arrienda.” Not to forget “Lagarista.”

Adolf Alix – The finest indie filmmaker, starting with “Donsol.” Think “Mater Dolorosa,” with Gina Alajar in the title role.

Maryo J. de los Reyes – Think “Magnifico” and “Naglalayag” and “Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig.”

Jun Lana – “Die Beautiful” is memorable. Ditto “Barber’s Tale,” “Bwakaw,” and “Anino sa Likod ng Buwan.”

Erik Matti – Of “OTJ” and “Prosti” fame. And lately “Seklusyon” and in time “Darna.”

Mike Tuviera – The police-thriller “The Janitor” is “begging” for a sequel. How about another Alden Richards-Maine Mendoza starrer, after “Imagine You and Me.”?

