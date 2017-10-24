Olivarez clinches semis in UCBL

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Thursday (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – CEU vs Diliman College

2 p.m. – Lyceum-Batangas vs CdSL

Olivarez College foiled also-ran University of Batangas with one big assault in the second half for an 81-60 win and booked a return trip to the Final Four in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Sea Lions gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Paulo Castro came off the bench and sizzled with a team-high 16 points while Noy Bermudes and Richmon Sunga tallied 11 points each as they took turns in igniting the Sea Lions’ decisive push that enabled them to pull away from the pesky Brahmans.

More importantly, Olivarez College, egged on by a familiar home crowd, streaked to its sixth straight victory and eighth overall after 11 starts, moving up to solo third spot.

University of Batangas, led by Cameroonian Raoul Yemeli who collected 18 points and 15 rebounds, remained at the cellar with a 1-10 mark.

“We have achieved our immediate goal but the job is far from done,” said Olivarez College coach Mike Saguiguit, keeping his wards on their toes as they try to duplicate—or even surpass—their bridesmaid finish to reigning titlist Centro Escolar University last year.

Their suffocating defense, once again, came to the fore for the Sea Lions, who forced the Brahmans to turn the ball over 24 times and turned those into 27 precious points, mostly off easy lay-ups in transition.

Sharing the day’s spotlight with Olivarez College was eliminated Lyceum-Batangas which derailed Diliman College’s march to the next round behind an 83-82 stunner.

Guard Rommel Saliente provided the spark off the bench with a team-high of 24 points, including the go-ahead freebies with 25 seconds to play, on top of six rebounds, as many assists and three steals to help the Pirates complete their fightback from 15 points down and leave the Blue Dragons stunned.

First Game

Olivarez College 81 – Castro 16, Bermudes 11, Sunga 11, Rabe 9, Lalata 7, Navarro 7, Elie 6, Prado 4, Begaso 3, Geronimo 3, Maganga 2, Saguiguit 2, Solis 0.

UB 60 – Yemeli 18, Villegas 10, Alade 7, Castro 7, Caspe 5, Cervantes 4, Tabol 4, Arcilla 2, Heidelburg 2, Espiritu 1, Clarion 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 39-33, 62-49, 81-60.

Second Game

Lyceum-Batangas 83 – Saliente 24, Fernandez 19, Axalan 12, Villaluna 12, Buen 9, Lapasaran 3, Eranes 2, Villanueva 2, Solitario 0.

Diliman College 82 – Brutas 26, Diakhite 26, Gerero 10, Salazar 6, Mondala 5, Bauzon 4, Buenaobra 2, Darang 2, Ligon 1, Handag 0, Mbiya 0.

Quarters: 13-22, 39-40, 60-63, 83-82.

