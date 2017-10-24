PBA allows Standhardinger to join Rookie Draft

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Christian Standhardinger will be allowed to participate the PBA Rookie Draft despite failing to attend the start of the league’s mandated combine yesterday at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City.



PBA Communications and External Affairs head Willie Marcial said that the 6-foot-8 Fil-German was given permission by Commissioner Chito Narvasa to skip the two-day combine which serves as a required for incoming pros before the draft slated this Sunday at Robinsons Place in Ermita, Manila.

Under PBA rules, applicants must attend the draft combine but can skip the event which includes a series of drills and scrimmages should there be a valid excuse such as injuries or commitments with their collegiate teams.

Standhardinger is expected to be picked first in the rookie draft, though which team will get the right to choose the Gilas Pilipinas bruiser has yet to be known at press time. (Jonas Terrado)

Related

comments