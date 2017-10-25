2 alert cops cited

By: Chito A. Chavez

Two police officers deployed as security personnel for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit were cited by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for arresting a self-proclaimed freelance journalist who was armed with an unlicensed gun in one of the hotel venues where some of the delegates will check in.



In commending the police officers, DILG officer-in-charge (OIC) Catalino S. Cuy said the timely and swift actions PO1 Adrian Jack Ancheta and PO1 Rolly Ferrer were worth emulating.

“We laud the quick response of PO1 Ancheta and PO1 Ferrer when they acted on the report of the scanner operator of Sofitel Hotel on Saturday afternoon that there was a suspected revolver inside the bag of 24-year old suspect Jeffrey Datuin,” said Cuy.

The suspect is now detained at Pasay City Police Station and is charged with violation of Republic Act No. 10597 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

