Cavite bet wins 2 golds

VIGAN CITY – Jason Jabol hit two birds with one stone.

The promising track and field athlete from Dasmariñas, Cavite won the boys’ century dash gold to become the first double gold medal winner in the 2017 Batang Pinoy Luzon leg yesterday at the President Quirino Stadium here.



The 14-year-old Grade 9 student of Immaculate Concepcion Academy clocked 11.35 seconds to clinch the 100m gold to cap a glorious day.

He earlier won the boys’ long jump with a leap of 6.18-meter right on his first try which his rivals found too hard to hurdle.

His double-gold romp was mirrored by swimmer Anya Austriaco of Muntinlupa who topped the girls 12-under 100m freestyle (1:03.54) and 200m individual medley (2:41.31).

Angelo Lobusta of Pangasinan (5.89m) and Kharl Berjuela of Muntinlupa (5.88m) finished second and third respectively in the long jump.

Makati’s Claveland Joel Mallari timed 11.52sec settled for silver in the 100m while Berjuela came in third again behind Jabol with 11.79sec.

Jabol’s teammate Charlaine De Ocampo and Jan Mervin Francisco also shared the limelight after ruling the girls 400m hurdles (67.99sec) and boys javelin throw (47.69m), respectively.

