Daniel Matsunaga in a relationship with Polish top model

IT seems that actor-businessman Daniel Matsunaga has moved on from his messy relationship with actress Erich Gonzales.



This after Matsunaga confirmed that he is in a relationship with Polish model Karolina Pisarek.

But the Japanese-Brazilian model said that he wanted his new relationship private for now.

“Yes! We’re together. I just really want to have it quiet and masaya,” said Matsunaga in an interview on ABS-CBN.

So far, the two celebrities have not posted any pictures together on social media.

Pisarek, 20, has posted images of her vacation in the Philippines in August.

In one of the pictures she shared on Instagram, Pisarek captioned it: “Where everything has changed.”

Matsunaga, 28, said that he does not mind being in a long-distance relationship.

“If you love someone, that doesn’t stop me,” said Matsunaga, who stars in the horror flick “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted.”

Matsunaga also said that Pisarek has no plans of moving in to the Philippines which she described on IG as “paradise.”

In 2015, Pisarek finished first-runner up in “Poland’s Next Top Model,” the reality show based on “Tyra Bank’s America’s Next Top Model.”

Earlier this year, Matsunaga and Gonzales broke up but they refused to give details of their split. Matsunaga and Gonzales remained friends.

These days, Matsunaga said that he is also busy with his food business and will soon venture into real estate.

“I have three restaurants. It’s called Naxional in BGC, a South American restaurant; Sobre Mesa, South American-Filipino restaurant; and Healthy House in Makati City, healthy food delivered to you,” he said. “I’m investing in buying a land in Brazil and here also. I want to put up buildings.”

