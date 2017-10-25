Empoy, Jerald are the New Pogi

By: Nestor Cuartero

HUMANAP KA NG PANGET: It’s quite unfair to say that “Kita Kita” star Empoy Marquez is ugly. He is not. He is just plain-looking, if not really just ordinary, just like your average Pinoy on the street.



It happens that Empoy has become a landmark of sorts, following the big success at the box office of his film with Alessandra de Rossi, “Kita Kita.” Empoy is being hailed as the New Pogi, suddenly now flooded with TV and movie offers and signed to an exclusive contract by ABS-CBN.

Now comes along Jerald Napoles, said to be another plain face but talented actor specializing in comic, sidekick roles. Jerald comes into his own as the male lead of his own film, “The Write Moment.” He is paired opposite Valeen Montenegro in this first film by Ateneo graduate Dominic Lim. All eyes are on Jerald as he is being called out by some as the next Empoy.

FIRST TIME LEADS: Both Jerald and Valeen are first time leads in a film, a romcom, which explains their current state of anxiety. “The Write Moment” is currently showing as an entry in Q Cinema film festival running in select Quezon City theaters from Oct. 19 to 28.

They claim they have not set too high expectations for themselves as far as career growth and popularity are concerned. Suffice to say, they hope their first starrer can lead to more starring roles in the near future.

Jerald and Valeen said it felt weird when they first came to their set.

“We’re not used to being the bida in a project, so it’s such a welcome relief at the same time, nakakanerbiyos,’’ said Valeen, grandchild to the late 50s movie idol, Mario Montenegro.

WRITER’S TALE: “The Write Moment” tells the story of a heartbroken writer (Jerald) who tries to get back with an ex (Valeen) through his hugot script, which he lives out in his fantasy state.

The film is executive produced by Jun Lana and Perci Intalan of IdeaFirst Company. Now showing.

