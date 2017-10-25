Fire hits Taguig market

BY: Martin A. Sadongdong

Seven stalls in a public market in Taguig City were reduced to ashes when a fire likely caused by short circuit broke out past midnight yesterday, the city’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.



Chief Inspector Ian Guerrero, BFP-Taguig fire marshal, said the blaze started at a cellphone repair stall located on Luzon Street in Barangay Central Signal at 12:19 a.m.

Initially, the fire was reported to have started at the back portion of a meat shop owned by one Norie Lazarteraga, but firefighters found out that an explosion was first heard by vendors at the cellphone shop where a man was repairing a cellphone unit.

Guerrero said the fire was declared under control at 12:52 a.m. and fire out four minutes later.

