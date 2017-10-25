It’s Congress, not Senate seat for Mayor Inday Sara

By: Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has announced that she will be running for another position but one that would be closer to home.

The Mayor told reporters in a briefing in Davao City that she would be eyeing the congressional seat of the First District of Davao City, dispelling rumors that she will gunning for a senatorial slot two years from now.



“Nag ingon ko nga mudagan ko (I have announced that I will be running) for the First District,” Mayor Duterte said.

“Abi nila mudagan ko Senator (they thought I would be running for Senator),” she said.

The Mayor said that she has been asked by several supporters of the administration of Mayor Rodrigo Duterte to run for Senator.

Support has been pouring in from areas outside of Davao City, especially Luzon and Visayas.

“Their support wouldn’t be useful in my candidacy here in the first district,” she said.

The mayor also revealed incumbent congressman Karlo Nograles would be seeking a senate seat, thus avoiding a confrontation between them.

The Duterte and Nograles families are traditionally political opponents, especially during the time of then-Mayor Rodrigo Duterte as chief executive here when he was challenged by former House Speaker Prospero Nograles.

However, both families have since linked up, with Congressman Karlo Nograles publicly inducted into Duterte’s PDP Laban earlier this year.

