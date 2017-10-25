LTO kiosk at QC Hall

By: Chito A. Chavez

Bombarded by mounting complaints, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will set up a kiosk at the Quezon City Hall where registered drivers can have their 5-year driver’s license cards printed in a bid to decongest its office from the huge crowd transacting business in the agency.



The LTO temporary offsite printing kiosk will be set up at the main lobby of the Quezon City Hall beginning today up to Friday, Nov. 27.

The LTO kiosk to be set up at the Human Resources Department training room on the 5th floor of the Quezon City Hall and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The LTO is now ready to process and print driver’s license cards with 5-year validity, including the 1.2 million paper license backlogs in the National Capital Region that accumulated since we started giving the 5-years validity in October 2016,” LTO regional director Clarence V. Guinto said in his letter to Mayor Herbert Bautista.

LTO offices in Metro Manila have extended its operating hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to address its backlog along with the current renewal and new applications for driver’s licenses and other transactions.

Also, LTO officials brushed off claims that it will take a year before an applicant secures his driver’s license on the condition that all requirements are submitted to the office.

LTO chief Edgar Galvante issued the statement after receiving complaints that it takes one year for driver’s licenses to be acquired.

