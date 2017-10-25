PNP to prioritize Marawi police

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BY: Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will prioritize the reconstruction of the Marawi City police station now that the government has started the rehabilitate the area.



PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said they would push for the availability of the funds to immediately start the rebuilding of Marawi City Police station.

“The war is over and the rehabilitation will start soon. On our part, our priority is to start the rebuilding of Marawi City Police Station in order to show the symbol of authority,” said dela Rosa.

Maute gunmen laid siege on the said police station during the first two days of the attack that started on May 23.

After ransacking the armory, the Maute gunmen killed at least one policeman inside the police station and even set fire on the establishment.

A total of seven cops were killed and more than 60 policemen were wounded at the span of the Marawi clash.

“Right now, we are trying to reinvigorate the morale of the Marawi City Police by helping them right away rebuilding their station, their home,” said dela Rosa.

Related

comments