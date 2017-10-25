Removal of BoC green lane eyed

By: Betheena Kae Unite

Total removal of the green lane in the Bureau of Customs (BoC) is being considered once the bureau perfected its system, Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña bared.



“Yes, I’m seeing that – total removal of green lane – because if there’s no need of the green lane then I will remove that because that’s where the 605 kilos of shabu passed through,” Lapeña said during a recent press briefing.

“I cannot allow another 605 kilos of shabu to pass through my system that is why I suspended it (green lane),” Lapeña added.

The Customs commissioner suspended the green lane in August due to the R6.4-billion drug shipment that pass through that lane with relative ease.

On Monday, Lapeña reaffirmed that the suspension remains despite claims from stakeholders that the suspension is causing port congestions.

He also said “there is no timeline on the suspension.”

