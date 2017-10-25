Waiting for comeback of acclaimed directors

WAITING FOR – Yes, there are acclaimed directors who aren’t active these days. Moviegoers are waiting for their comeback.



Start with Baguio-based Butch Perez who helmed such fine films as “Haplos,” “Gaano Kita Kamahal,” “Mumbaki,” and “Balweg.”

Another “Anak” from Rory Quintos. Or “Kailangan Kita” and “Sa Aking mga Kamay.”

How about an action like “Pepeng Shotgun” and drama like “Laruang Apoy” from Romy Suzara.

Carlitos Siguion Reyna is busy with stage, but hopefully he’ll find the time to direct the likes of “Hihintayin Kita sa Langit,” “Saan Ka Man Naroroon,” and “Ikaw Pa Lang ang Minahal.”

San Francisco-based Lupita Aquino-Kashiwahara made such memorable films as “Minsa’y Isang Gamu-Gamo” and “Ibalik Mo ang Araw sa Mundong Makasalanan.” How about another one?

Joe Carreon was one of the late Rudy Fernandez’s favorite directors. His “Sandakot na Bala” gave Rudy a best-actor award.

Jeff Jeturian is more of TV than movie director these days. Well, “Sayang” as he was very good in “Pila Balde” and his directorial debut, “Sana Pag-ibig Na.

People’s Artist is an apt description for writer-director Carlo J. Caparas. Think “Pieta,” “Panday,” “Bubbles,” “Ayaw Matulog ng Magdamag.” The death of his beloved wife, Donna Villa, affected him badly. May he get over his loss in time.

NO LONGER – That is: Are they no longer interested in filmmaking?

Am referring to Rowell Santiago, Cholo Laurel, Mac Alejandre, Ronnie Ricketts (fine action director), Ronald Carballo, Dingdong Dantes, Cesar Montano, Ricky Davao, Chanda Romero, Gina Alajar, Lore Reyes, Arman Reyes, Senedy Que, Doy del Mundo, Mike Sandejas, Mercy Lejarde, Michael de Mesa, Eddie Garcia.

Looking forward, by the way, to the directorial debut of Rodel Nacenciano (aka Coco Martin) in “Ang Panday.” He’s also lead actor and producer.

Ditto Loy Arcenas “Larawan,” with Joanna Ampil and Rachel Alejandro. Produced by Curtain Call, owned by Girlie Rodis and Celeste Legaspi.

