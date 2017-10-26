CEU eyes revenge vs Diliman Dragons

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Thursday

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – CEU vs Diliman College

2 p.m. – Lyceum-Batangas vs CdSL

Stung the last time out, Diliman College tries to claim the fourth and final playoff berth today when it takes on defending champion Centro Escolar University in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.

Tip off is at 12 noon, with the Blue Dragons out to bounce back from a close 83-82 loss to the Lyceum-Batangas Pirates last Monday and repeat a thrilling 59-56 victory over the Scorpions last October 7.



“We just need to keep our collective focus on the task at hand,” said Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar. “We know the Scorpions won’t hand it on a silver platter so we have to double our efforts to realize our immediate bid.”

Lyceum-Batangas, still entertaining its slim hopes of advancing to the next round, aims to sustain its giant-killing ways against Final Four-bound Colegio de San Lorenzo in their 2 p.m. encounter.

“We will just keep on fighting. Until Diliman (College) completes the Final Four cast, we’re still in the hunt. We will just give it our best shot,” said Pirates coach Dan Acero, refusing to wave the white flag despite trailing the Blue Dragons three full games for the coveted berth.

Don’t expect CEU and Colegio de San Lorenzo to give their separate rivals any inch since they are aiming to lock up the Top 2 spots which dangle a pair of twice-to-beat incentives in the semifinal round.

Even without prized Congolese big man Rod Ebondo, the Scorpions remain a formidable force to be reckoned with behind the steady presence of cerebral playmaker Orlan Wamar, Judel Fuentes and veteran Rich Guinitaran.

Related

comments