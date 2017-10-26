Did Christine Reyes really snub Marian Rivera?

ACTRESS Cristine Reyes has denied allegations that she snubbed Kapuso star Marian Rivera during the premier night of her movie “Seven Sundays” recently.



“Hindi ‘yun tutoo. Paano ko s’ya ma-i-snub e sobrang ganda n’ya? Actually nag-usap pa kami so I don’t know saan galing ‘yung issue,” said Reyes when asked if she really snubbed Rivera, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

A viral video showed Rivera attended the premiere of “Seven Sundays” with husband Dingdong Dantes who stars in the same film. In the same footage, Reyes was seen talking to some guests inside the theater but it was never shown that she talked to Rivera who was already seated in the movie house.

Reyes also talked about how she manages the finances with husband mixed martial artist husband Ali Khatibi.

“It’s not how I manage it. It’s how Ali manages it. He’s the guy eh. I think it’s not an issue for both of us. With Ali, never naman nya ‘yung tinignan eh from the beginning. So I never have to handle something like that,” she said.

Reyes also said that they plan to have another baby next year. “Hopefully next year. Kung kakayanin. If not naman, gusto ko pa naman gumawa ng maraming pelikula o teleserye, so depende.”

The Kapamilya star said that her husband has not given her reasons to get jealous of since they got married in January 2016.

“Never din akong binigyan ni Ali ng dahilan para meron akong bagay o tao na pagselosan. Kung meron man akong dapat pagselosan, maniwala kayo o hindi, ‘yun ay ang kanyang cellphone dahil lagi s’yang nasa cellphone. I don’t know anung ginagawa nya. Every morning, everytime I see him, naglalaro sya,” she said.

On raising Amara, Reyes said: “Well, kasi ako, outright, kaya kong i-disiplina agad si Amara like hindi ako afraid to discipline her. Si Ali kasi may hesitations kasi feeling ko sobra nyang baby girl si Amara so hindi nya talaga ma-discipline like how I discipline Amara.”

Asked what kind of parents are they, the actress said: “I’ll start with Ali kasi si Ali talaga will knock sa door namin. And then mag-sa-shout sya ‘Daddy! Mommy!’ Ganyan sya! Very jolly!

“Tapos pag binuksan ni Ali ‘yung door, tatakbo sya agad sa bed namin tapos mag-ja-jump s’ya dun. Very caring sya kay Amara and super playful na parang wala lang ako dun. Silang dalawa na lang andun sa room, naglalaro. Ganun.

“Me, as a mom, I would say I’m very ma-schedule. Kailangan kumain na si Amara ng lunch, breakfast, dinner. Meron akong schedule board dun Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays school si Amara. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, wala syang school. Dapat may activities sya dyan,” Reyes said.

Reyes prayed that she is very with her family these days. “Ang dasal ko, ang hindi mabago, ‘yung family ko. I mean I’m happy where I am now. I’m very much contented with what I have. Sana ma-continue ito.”

