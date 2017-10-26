Duterte thanks 4 nations for help in defeating Maute

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte thanked China, Russia, United States, and Australia for helping local security forces defeat the Islamic State-linked militants in Marawi City.

The President recognized the military assistance provided by these countries during a meeting with the visiting defense ministers on regional efforts to promote peace and security in Clark, Pampanga last Tuesday.



The defense secretaries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and dialogue partners were in the country for a series of talks ahead of the leaders’ summit in Manila next month.

“On the fight against terrorism, the President relayed to the ministers that all combat operations in Marawi City had been terminated as all the remaining terrorists in the area had been neutralized,” a Palace press statement said.

“The Chief Executive likewise expressed gratitude to countries which provided assistance to the Philippines in defeating the Maute terror group, such as China and Russia, which provided arms; and the US and Australia for their intelligence and military expertise,” it added.

The President earlier declared that Marawi City has been liberated from terrorist influence after five months of intense fighting between the troops and the militants. Duterte, however, has directed the military to remain on guard due to the lingering threat of terrorism and insurgency.

In the meeting with the defense ministers, the President also hailed the “productive and fruitful” talks on efforts to promote cooperation and peace and stability in the region, the Palace said.

“The President and the ministers discussed a wide range of issues from terrorism to illegal drugs,” it said. “He also explained to the ministers the country’s war against illegal drugs,” it added.

Among those who paid separate courtesy calls on the President were Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu and US Defense chief James Mattis.

Related

comments