Focus key to success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Chinkee Tan

Are you easily distracted? Are you the type who sets goals but never really meet them? Well, if you are, you are not alone.

This is a personal observation over the years, people get easily distracted. Have you ever said, “I have always wanted to have a business of my own, but I feel that I am too busy and are doing so many things at the same time?”



If you want to get started, you just need to decide what do you want to do first. No one has ever achieved anything great because of multi-tasking. You can never become great because you are a jack of all trades master of none.

If you want to become successful in life, you got to choose what you want to do and learn the discipline of FOCUS.

FOCUS on a single business opportunity when you are just starting. When you have succeeded in your first business, then, you can move on to another venture. You cannot replicate what does not work.

Forbes Magazine’s second richest man in the world in 2016, after earning $12 billion that year, never took his eyes off his goal.

He always focused his eyes on the prize, to achieve financial freedom. Because of his focus and dedication, he made the necessary sacrifices.

He is known to be THRIFTY. He lives in the same house in Omaha, Nebraska that he bought in the 1950s even before he made his billions.

Just like any ordinary person, he also likes to eat in fast food chains. He kept his life simple and kept it that way even when he already went beyond his goals.

This man said, “I always knew I was going to be rich. I don’t think I ever doubted it for a minute.”

I am talking about value investor Warren Buffett. It was his FOCUS on the goal of becoming rich that actually made him exceedingly wealthy. He did not let any distraction get in the way of his objective.

He stayed focused on achieving his goals before he get distracted by counting how much money he acquired.

Start one thing at a time. Never get distracted. Stay disciplined until it is completed.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

What keeps you from meeting your goals? What are the common distractions in your life? What should you do in order to keep your focus?

Related

comments