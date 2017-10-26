Hail to the Chief

By: Robert B. Roque, Jr.

Despite earlier differences of opinion with President Duterte, the United States hailed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for killing terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute.

As an ally, the US supported the military’s counterterrorism efforts in Mindanao by providing intelligence, surveillance, and technical assistance. It has also donated at least R730 million or $14.21 million in foreign assistance as of September 15 since the beginning of the siege on Marawi City.



Hapilon was the appointed emir of the dreaded Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Southeast Asia and leader of the band of criminals known as the Abu Sayyaf.

Omar was the brother of Abdullah Maute who was earlier killed in battle. They led the Maute group that launched the terror attack supported by ISIS and laid siege to Marawi.

Omar and Hapilon perished when government troops launched an assault operation on Monday, October 16, after almost five months of battling the terrorists in Marawi.

For those in doubt, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) already confirmed that the DNA sample taken from one of the bodies retrieved in Marawi matches that of Hapilon.

On October 17, President Duterte was cheered after declaring that Marawi City was liberated from terrorist influence.

A couple of days after that, the President confirmed that Mahmud Ahmad, the Malaysian terrorist who reportedly financed the Marawi siege with at least P30 million, was among the 13 fighters killed by the military earlier that day. The last 20 hostages were rescued by government forces on October 22.

Duterte should indeed be hailed for his determination to cut the head of the snake in the fight against terrorism with the deaths of Hapilon, Maute and Ahmad.

No other president can lay claim or boast that he crushed the Sayyaf and ISIS groups in such a way. The government has shown its determination to end the Marawi crisis despite the initial failure of intelligence that triggered the war.

Of course, Firing Line also salutes our military leaders and the brave soldiers on the ground, especially those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The government should make sure that the families of these fallen heroes are well taken care of. We owe them our deepest gratitude.

Rehabilitation has started in Marawi five days after its liberation. Civic organizations are encouraged to aid the government in its rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts by providing assistance, financial or otherwise. Let’s help.

* * *

