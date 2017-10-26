Isabela lad bags 3rd gold

VIGAN CITY – In a fitting sequel to his impressive show the other day, Jalil Taguinod torpedoed his rivals anew, winning his third gold in the boys’ 12-under 50m breaststroke in the Luzon leg of the Batang Pinoy yesterday at the President Quirino Stadium here.



The 5-foot-8 tanker from Santiago, Isabela clocked 33.58 seconds to become the most successful swimmer so far in the week-long tournament with three golds.

He stamped his class in the 50m backstroke (32.92sec) and 200m individual medley (2 minutes, 31.29sec) last Tuesday.

The 11-year-old Grade 6 student of Santiago City Montessori School is now on track to win his six events as he is also scheduled to compete in the100m breast, 200m breast and 4x50m individual medley relay lined up in the coming days.

“Kahit five (out of six) gold medals lang po ang mapanalunan ko, masaya na ako,” said Taguinod, who made an impact at the 2017 Palarong Pambansa in Antique last summer after copping the Most Valuable Player plum in the elementary division with his record-breaking performance in the 100m breaststroke.

Other big winners at the pool were Quezon City’s Zoe Hilario and Tanauan City’s Ethan Go, who reigned in the girls’ 13-15 400m individual medley (5:29.44) and boys 13-15 400m individual medley (5:04.93), respectively, for their second gold medals.

Hilario earlier prevailed in the girls 200m IM (2:31.33) while Go triumphed in the boys’ 200m IM (2:22.62).

In track and field, Palarong Pambansa standout Jan Mervin Francisco of Dasmariñas, Cavite topped the boys’ discus throw by beating Lord Hanzs Floyd Gaila of Solano, Nueva Vizcaya (34.26m) and Ilagan City’s Mark Nathaniel Farro (33.72m).

