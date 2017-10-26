NU stays perfect; UST blasts Ateneo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Showing no mercy, three-time defending champion National University pounded undermanned La Salle, 91-56, to sustain its unstoppable drive in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Guard Ria Nabalan produced an all-around game anew with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while frontcourt buddies Jack Animam and Congolese Rhena Itesi came through with a pair of double-doubles as the Lady Bulldogs proved to strong for the injury-riddled Lady Archers.



All of the 14 players fielded by NU coach Pat Aquino made it to the scoring column, leading to the Lady Bulldogs’ 10th straight victory – and 59th overall since 2014 – and a familiar spot in the Final Four round.

“It’s really important that everyone can contribute and gain experience. Once kailangan mo silang bunutin in certain situations, maaasahan sila,” said Aquino, who got 54 points from his shock troopers, 17 more than La Salle starters’ combined output.

Staying hot on the heels of NU was University of Santo Tomas, which defeated Ateneo, 67-50, to tighten its grip on the second spot with a 9-2 mark.

Jem Angeles had 22 points and eight rebounds while Sai Larosa added 15 points and 13 rebounds to help the Growling Tigresses get back on track and improve their mark to 9-2 overall.

Over at the Blue Eagle gym, Love Sto. Domingo showed the way as University of the East turned back hapless University of the Philippines 5-36 while host Far Eastern University scored a crucial 66-60 win over Adamson.

Related

comments