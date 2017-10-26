PBA: Alaska owner hits Kia-San Mig trade

BOCAUE, Bulacan – Should Barangay Ginebra Miguel close out Meralco and retain its PBA Governors’ Cup crown last night, it will extend San Miguel Corporation’s dominance over the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned teams when it comes to title duels between the two corporate rivals.

SMC has produced a perfect batting average over its MVP counterparts since 2011 by winning the last five meetings going into the possible clincher at press time at the Philippine Arena here.



The last time an MVP-owned clubs won was in the 2011 Commissioner’s Cup when Talk ‘N Text defeated Ginebra in six games – a feat that moved the Tropang Texters closer from capturing a rare Grand Slam.

The Triple Crown, however, eluded TNT in that year’s Governors’ Cup when it lost to Petron (now San Miguel) in their seven-game finals duel.

TNT’s foiled Grand Slam bid also launched the streak that SMC continues to enjoy.

Tim Cone’s first championship as coach of an SMC franchise came in the 2012 Commissioner’s Cup, when B-Meg (now Star) survived Talk ‘N Text behind the heroics of import Denzel Bowles in Game 7.

Cone’s second Grand Slam in 2014 also came at the expense of TNT as San Mig Super Coffee – also one of Star’s former names – claimed the Commissioner’s Cup trophy, 3-1.

Two of the most recent were last year’s Governors’ Cup Finals when Ginebra ended its eight-year title drought on import Justin Brownlee’s famous buzzer-beating three off Meralco’s Allen Durham and San Miguel’s 4-2 triumph over TNT KaTropa in this year’s Commissioner’s Cup.

