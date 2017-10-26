Pba: Lee thrilled to face Ravena

Star Hotshots guard Paul Lee said that PBA rookie aspirant Kiefer Ravena will be in good hands if ever he will be handled by NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao his former coach at Rain or Shine.

“Kung titignan mo si Kiefer maglaro, ang sabi nga hinog na sa PBA. Ngayon baka sa NLEX pa siya mapunta, mas magiging mabilis iyung maturity niya under coach Yeng,” said Lee yesterday.



Guiao has been vocal about his desire to take the 6-foot-1 Ravena as the team’s No. 2 overall selection in the PBA Rookie Draft.

The Road Warriors hold the second pick behind Kia Picanto in Sunday’s proceedings at the Robinson’s Place in Ermita, Manila.

Lee played for Guiao for five seasons, which started in 2011 when the Elasto Painters took him second overall in the Draft.

The 6-foot-1 combo guard blossomed into one of the best players in the PBA, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2012 and helped RoS bag two championships – 2012 Commissioner’s Cup and 2016 Governors’ Cup where he was named Finals MVP.

Lee was dealt in a blockbuster trade to Star for former two-time MVP James Yap before the 42nd PBA Season, while Guiao opted to join NLEX after nearly six seasons with Rain or Shine.

Though they are no longer together, Guiao still considers Lee as a barometer as to how good a player is.

Guiao even likened Ravena to Lee.

Lee, however, thinks Ravena is far more advanced as to the time when he joined the pro ranks.

“Kung siguro sabay kaming aakyat ni Kiefer, kumbaga parehong taon, mas lamang siya sa akin,” he said. “Matalino mag-laro si Kiefer, very coachable, saka nakaka-adjust sa sitwasyon.”

“Parang noon din yan nung bagong pasok ako sa PBA, may mga beteranong players na alam kong pinag-handaan ako. Ngayon ako naman, kaya magpapa-lakas ako, papa-kundisyon. We’ll see kung anong mangyayari kapag naka-harap ko na si Kiefer sa court,” said Lee.

As for the temperament of Guiao, Lee believes Ravena will be able to handle it.

According to Lee, Ravena, with his court savvy, would go along well under Guiao’s system.

Besides, Lee said defended his mentor, saying: “Sa amin noon sa Rain or Shine ang palaging sinasabi no coach Yeng, ‘mamumura ko kayo minsan, pero kung ayaw niyo ma-mura, puwede ko naman kayo i-trade.”

