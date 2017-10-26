Rody in Japan next week

By: Roy C. Mabasa

President Duterte will embark on a working visit to Japan from Oct. 29 to 31, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday.



The President is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other top Japanese government leaders “to further enhance the strong bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan,” the DFA said in a statement.

Aside from economic, industrial, and regional security issues, the two leaders are also expected to discuss “regional development, including peace and stability in the region, particularly in the Korean Peninsula.”

According to the DFA, both sides are also likely to engage in dialogue relative to the Philippine chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and preparations for the Prime Minister’s return visit to the Philippines for the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila next month.

