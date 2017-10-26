SWS survey: Captured drug suspects must be kept alive

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Most Filipinos say it is important that drug suspects be captured alive, a Social Weather Stations survey said.

The survey conducted from Sept. 23 to 27 among 1,500 respondents found out that 95 percent of the respondents say it is important that police capture illegal drug suspects alive.



The respondents were particularly asked, “How important is it to you that the police capture alive the suspects allegedly involved in illegal drugs? Is it very important to you, somewhat important to you, somewhat not important to you, or not at all important to you?”

Almost all (95 percent) of the respondents agreed that it is important. Seventy-six percent said it is very important, while 19 percent said it is somewhat important.

Only five percent said it is not important (three percent somewhat not important and two percent not at all important).

All areas believe the importance of capturing drug suspects alive at 96 percent in Metro Manila and rest of Luzon and 94 percent in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The respondents were also asked whether or not they believe that the police should consider it important or not important to capture drug suspects alive.

