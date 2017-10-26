‘Wowowin’ is reality TV

ACTUALLY – Willie Revillame’s “Wowowin” (Monday to Friday on GMA, 5 to 6:30 p.m.) is billed as game show. But actually “Wowowin” is also reality TV unlike any other. The tears are real…and so are the joy and laughter, unlike teledramas.



One isn’t certain what to expect. Well the pretty and shapely girls and fabulous prizes are always there.

But not during the “song-tanong” portion and the current talent contest “The Wil to Win.” Anything can happen…be they funny or touching.

•

HEARTBREAK KID – One of the contestants in the talent portion, Mikhaela, reduced the studio and Philippine audience (actually worldwide) to tears, Willie included.

You see, at such a young age (pre or early teens), Mikhaela helps the family financially. Her Austrian father has long abandoned them, while the mother is behind bars at the Manila City Jail for a drug related case. A Heartbreak Kid, indeed.

No wonder she sings with much emotion, sadness written on her pretty mestiza face. Thank God she won during the preliminaries. The grand winner of the upcoming finals will receive R2 million in cash.

•

GENEROSITY – The Heartbreak Kid may or may not win P2 million, but this early Mikhaela is already the recipient of Willie’s and the public’s generosity.

They give her dresses, food, and even money. “May pambili na po ako ng gatas ng kapatid ko.”

Mikhaela’s now famous. She said that on her way to GMA while riding a jeepney, people asked her: “Ikaw ba ‘yung nasa ‘Wowowin.’ Pa-picture naman.”

Jessica Soho later also featured her. As of this writing the feedback on social media has reached over 20 million.

Mikhaela’s plight is by no means the only tearjerker in “Wowowin.” There are many others like estranged family members and long lost loved ones reunited in the show.

•

‘EVERYBODY HAPPY’ – But enough of sad stories and on with a happier note. They say that the “Wowowin” slogan is “Everybody Happy.” From audience to contestants.

Cash, cell phones, goodies from sponsors are given away to the audience. Not to forget, “Bigyan ng Jacket ‘yan.”

Losers and winners alike in the various contests receive cash.

As of this writing there are four (or is it five) jackpot winners: P1 million, car, and house and lot.

Yes, “Wowowin” is a game show. But it’s also reality TV.

