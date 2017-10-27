2019 SEAG organizational meeting up

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) should be dotting the Is and crossing the Ts in relation to the country’s hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after next month’s Asean Summit, POC secretary general Steve Hontiveros said.



Given the hectic schedule of Foreign Affairs secretary Allan Peter Cayetano, head of the organizing committee, the meeting involving the POC, Cayetano and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will have to be moved to a later date.

But Hontiveros insists that the meeting would formally put the preparations in motion.

“Everything will be tackled, including when exactly it will be held, the satellite venues and even the heads of the committees will have to be named once the POC and PSC sit down with Secretary Cayetano,” said Hontiveros.

PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez said recently that even private individuals, and not necessarily sports leaders, will take chairmanship of committees, a deviation from the norm.

Ramirez believes that there are others outside the POC that can handle the job and seeking assistance from these non-traditional personages should balance the setup.

Related

comments