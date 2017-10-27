5,000 cops to secure Metro during ‘Undas’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

More than 5,000 Metro Manila policemen will be deployed to ensure the peaceful and orderly observance of All Saints’ Day next week.

As people pay respects to their deceased loved ones on Nov. 1 and 2, National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde said they are prepared to conduct various security measures, including patrols in residential areas, to prevent house break-ins and theft.



“A total of 5,355 police officers from NCRPO will be deployed to secure the 82 cemeteries, 21 columbaria, 182 churches, 75 bus terminals, two seaports, and four airports in Metro Manila,” he said during a Palace news conference.

“We shall also deploy our skeletal force as early as Oct. 30 and we’ll fully deploy our personnel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 or possibly up to Nov. 2 until cemeteries and areas of convergence are back to normal routine,” he said.

He said the Metro Manila cops would be augmented by 3,704 barangay tanods, 9,163 security guards, and 1,067 civilian volunteers. “This is a total of 13,934 personnel joining forces to ensure the safety and security in the occasion of Undas 2017,” he said.

He said the police would coordinate with the local government units and other concerned government agencies for the deployment of fire trucks, ambulances, and health personnel for emergencies.

“Security patrols will also be conducted in residential areas to prevent ‘Akyat-Bahay’ and ‘Salisi’ incidents,” he said.

He said they also plan to establish a command post outside the Manila North Cemetery as well as police assistance desks in all cemeteries, ports, major bus terminals, churches, and other public places.

Albayalde said quick reaction teams would be placed on standby to respond to any emergency situation.

“We will also conduct information campaign through your help to provide warnings against any modus of criminal groups or against groups or individuals who may take advantage of the occasion as well as things that are prohibited inside cemeteries,” he said.

Related

comments