Duque reappointed to DoH

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Government Service Insurance System chairperson Francisco T. Duque III is back to his old post at the Department of Health.

President Duterte has appointed Duque as the new Secretary of the Health department, replacing Paulyn Ubial whose appointment was recently rejected by the Commission on Appointments.



The ad interim appointment of Duque was signed by the President yesterday.

“The Palace wishes to announce the ad interim appointment of Mr. Francisco T. Duque III as Secretary of the Department of Health. Secretary Duque is not new to the DoH. He used to be its Secretary from June 2005 to January 2010,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said. “We wish him well in his present stint in the government,” Abella added.

Prior to his Cabinet appointment, the President appointed Duque as member of the GSIS board of trustees last February. He was eventually named GSIS chairman a month later.

Duque, a doctor by profession, served as chairperson of the Civil Service Commission from 2010 to 2015.

Before his CSC stint, he served as Health secretary as well as president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. during the Arroyo administration.

