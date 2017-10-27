Duterte afraid of God’s wrath in war vs drugs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has said that he is not behind the alleged extrajudicial killings in the war against illegal drugs as he is afraid of incurring the wrath of God.

“Tell me now, what is my sanctuary in the face of all this onslaught against the people? Do I kill innocent people?



What will I get? You think God will like it? I will ask you,” Duterte said in disputing the allegations during an assembly of lawyers and judges from Southeast Asian nations in Malacañang last Wednesday.

“What I’m afraid of is the wrath God. It’s always God that counts,” said Duterte, who has been criticized by local and foreign groups over the alleged soaring death toll and other alleged abuses in his brutal drug crackdown.

Duterte said the Lord could ask him if he was behind the killing of 10,000 drug suspects in the country. And Duterte has a prepared answer if confronted about the deaths.

“You know God, if it’s really 10,000 and they are dead, why don’t you ask them? They are here already in hell. And you’ll get the true answer. And you say, ‘Why are you dead? What’s wrong with you? For what?” he said.

Duterte claimed that he was not afraid of the wrath of man since he could always explain his duty to protect the people from threats such as illegal drugs.

He affirmed that he was ready to face the consequences, including imprisonment, for his relentless campaign against the narcotics trade.

Related

comments