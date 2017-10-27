Electrician killed in front of kids

By: Kate Louise B. Javier

A 46-year-old electrician was gunned down Tuesday in front of his two children and one-year-old grandchild inside their car in Caloocan City.

Police Officer 1 Willie Liwag, investigator on case, said Amante Anson, of Celina Homes, Camarin, Caloocan, succumbed to gunshot wounds in the chest and abdomen.



Anson’s children, a three-year-old boy, a 21-year-old stepdaughter and her one-year-old baby, who were all sitting at the back seat, were all safe, police said.

Initial investigation showed Anson was in the driver’s seat waiting for his live-in partner, who was buying a medicine at a nearby drugstore, when a man appeared and shot him aon Cadena de Amor Street, Barangay 174, around 6 p.m..

Evelyn Samit, Anson’s live-in partner, said she heard gunshots while at the drug store. Upon checking, she saw a man wearing a cap running away from their car and later board a red motorcycle driven by a cohort.

Liwag said that the motive behind the killing is still under investigation.

