Prosthetics started in Egypt

By: Kim Atienza

HORROR movies featuring ghouls and ghosts usually come around during Halloween season. As All Saints’ Day approaches, we hear about new scare movies getting ready to be shown.



Star Cinema has one, “The Ghost Bride, starring Kim Chiu with Matteo Guidicelli as her leading man. The scary movie opens on Nov. 1.

Many of these movies use the art of prosthetics to create those out of this world characters.

Prosthetics was first used in Egypt around 950-710 BC. This is evidenced by the discovery of a preserved mummy’s toe.

As for the use of prosthetics in cinema, it was started in the 1931 by Jack Pierce for the cult classic “Frankenstein.”

Prosthetics have come a long way from just mixing different shades of paint to achieve a natural look to the high tech version special effects artists use today. The advancement in prosthesis technology is further explained by Lora Ledesma, the 25-year old make-up artist who owns a special effects lab named Octopod Inc.

On “Matanglawin TV,” she explained the actual process of applying prosthetics on an actor’s face. It starts with the measurement of the face to be plastered with prosthetics. Adhesive is used to stick the fake skin to the actor’s face while cutting off the excesses along the way.

The process ends with painting the prosthesis and adding depth to it.

Last Sunday, Oct. 22, we had a fun time on our “Matanglawin TV” show as we welcomed the feisty cast of the red hot teleserye “Wildflower” and social media sensation KaladKaren Davila. We engaged them in a round of fun challenges in science.

All of us on the set were having a good time as we tested the artistic skills of the “Ardientes” led by Tirso Cruz III, Aiko Melendez, and RK Bagatsing as they guessed and painted animals based only on some clues.

KaladKaren and Myx VJs Donny and Sunny, meanwhile, competed in trying to drop the most number of coins into a glass of water without spilling the drink.

Not to be outshone, eight year old painter Worthington Lodriga and rubber toy maker Elmer Padilla also showed their artistic gifts.

