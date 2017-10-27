‘Quedan’ to intensify into typhoon

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Severe tropical storm “Quedan” (international name “Saola”) continues to gain strength and will likely intensify into a typhoon within 36 to 48 hours but won’t make landfall in any part of the country.



Only its outer circulation will bring light rains over some areas of Luzon and Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

Weather forecaster Loriedin dela Cruz said the intertropical convergence zone continues to be the prevailing weather system that will affect the country until the weekend.

From a tropical storm, Quedan intensified into a severe tropical storm yesterday, with maximum sustained winds of 90 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It was spotted 1,155 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan before noon yesterday. It is forecast to move northwest at 21 kph.

PAGASA said the Visayas, Bicol, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough or the extending clouds of Quedan.

Palawan and Mindanao will also have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and a low pressure areas west of Palawan.

