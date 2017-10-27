Road roads closed on ASEAN Summit

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said portions of Roxas Boulevard and other areas in southern part of the metropolis will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for certain date and time during the Association of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit where foreign leaders are expected to attend.



In its advisory, the MMDA said the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City will be closed starting 10 p.m. on November 11 up to the next day.

On November 12, the entire complex of the Cultural Center of the Philippines will be closed. On November 13, Roxas Boulevard from Buendia to P. Burgos will closed from 12:01 am up to 12 noon.

Motorists are advised avoid the said areas and take alternative routes. During the actual ASEAN summit and related summit from November 11 to 15, all trucks and closed vans are not allowed to traverse SCTEX, NLEX, from Clark to Balintawak, and Edsa from Balintawak to Magallanes.

The MMDA said no roads will be closed but traffic disruptions in the affected roads may be experienced.

