Gospel Reading: Lk 12:54-59

Jesus said to the crowds, “When you see a cloud rising in the west you say immediately that it is going to rain – and so it does; and when you notice that the wind is blowing from the south you say that it is going to be hot – and so it is. You hypocrites! You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky; why do you not know how to interpret the present time?



“Why do you judge for yourselves what is right? If you are to go with your opponent before a magistrate, make an effort to settle the matter on the way; otherwise your opponent will turn you over to the judge, and the judge hand you over to the constable, and the constable throw you into prison. I say to you, you will not be released until you have paid the last penny.”

REFLECTION

You hypocrites!

The rather harsh words of Jesus in the Gospel are a strong reminder of our need to be discerning of what are called the “signs of the times” through which God invites us to behave or act accordingly.

This kind of sensitivity is seemingly lacking among the people of Jesus’ time, whereas, as he says, they are very good at interpreting weather or meteorological signs. Jesus is perhaps referring to the people’s inability to discern who he is: that what he does and says and teaches them are more than enough signs to convince them that they are in a “favorable climate,” to say the least. Because of this Jesus warns them of the consequence of their failure or inability – to do something while there is still time.

“To carry forward the work of Christ under the lead of the befriending Spirit… the Church has always had the duty of scrutinizing the signs of the times and of interpreting them in the light of the Gospel”

(Gaudium et Spes, nn 3-4).

