A tear fell from Isabel Granada’s eye – partner

Arnel Cowley, partner of actress Isabel Granada, said that he noticed a tear fell from her eye when he told her “I love you.”

“Nung sabi ko sa kanya na I love you, that the kids send their love, sina Hubert, my kids, her mama, ako I think that’s when I noticed talaga na there was a tear. That time I was happy na she can hear me talaga,” said Cowley, during an interview on “Chika Minute” portion of “24 Oras” news program last Thursday.



Isabel, 41, was rushed to a hospital in Qatar after she collapsed while demonstrating herbal products during the Philippine Trade and Tourism Conference 2017 last Tuesday.

Doctors said that Isabel suffered from a brain hemorrhage which indicates aneurysm and in turn affected her heart.

But Cowley believes that there was an improvement in Isabel’s condition. “I don’t know if you can say improvement naman but it’s better than before, when she was first admitted to the hospital.”

Isabel’s son Hubert, her husband Jericho Aguas, and her mother Mommy Guapa Castro-Granada are welcome in Qatar, said Cowley. “Whenever they’re ready naman eh. They’re always welcome naman dito, syempre.”

Cowley told Isabel: “Take your time, were not going to rush you, we just want you to wake up and make a full recovery.”

Mommy Guapa got emotional as she asked for prayers for the speedy recovery of her daughter.

“Ituloy nyo ang pagdarasal para sa anak ko, na mabuhay sya at magising sya,” said Mommy Guapa, who said that she even texted her daughter hours before she passed out.

Hubert said that he would ask forgiveness from his mother in Doha.

“Yayakapin ko po sya at hahawakan ko ang kamay nya tapos magpapatawad po ako na hindi ko sya gaano nakakausap,” Hubert said.

Jericho said that he, his son, and Isabel’s mother are already preparing to leave for Qatar.

“Andito kami para sa kanya, ng nanay nya. Kumbaga naiwan na kami isang beses ni Isabel kaming tatlo. Ngayon po ay hindi na namin pababayan na mangyari yun,” Jericho said.

