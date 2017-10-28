Cogie Domingo, wife nabbed in drug bust

By JEAN FERNANDO, with a report from Chito A. Chavez

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested yesterday morning model-actor Cogie Domingo and his wife in a drug bust in Parañaque City.

Based on initial report of Parañaque City police, Domingo and his wife, Rhea Sacasas, were nabbed by members of PDEA-Calabarzon at about 3:00 a.m. at BF Homes, Parañaque City.



Senior Supt. Victor Rosete, Parañaque City police chief, said the couple was caught in the act of buying shabu from a drug suspect who was the initial target of PDEA operatives.

Rosete said Domingo was also in the list of PDEA’s targets for arrest.

The city police chief said Domingo and his wife as well as the shabu vendor are now under the custody of the PDEA-Calabrzon. They will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Rosete said that they have to determine yet the quantity of drugs confiscated from Domingo.

He added that the PDEA-Calabarzon team coordinated with them regarding the said operation.

Domingo has been known for his critically-acclaimed portrayal of an orphaned boy who was sentenced to death in the movie “Deathrow”.

He also starred in several TV series such as “Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin,” “Kung Mawawala Ka” and “Bakekang.”

An intelligence report in 2016 revealed that at least 54 celebrities were in the drug list of various anti-illegal drug units.

